StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Today marks the 5 year anniversary of the March 2nd tornado outbreak.

Here is a link our series of blog posts from that day that included our forecast leading up to the event, during the event and the snow that fell after:

5 YEARS LATER

For today, it is calm and quiet.

Snow is actually in the forecast for tonight. Very light snow. It will be a clipper that will dive in by late evening/overnight. Not everyone will be impacted, but some of you could see a period of light snowfall. The models hint at a mix for some, but the air aloft is quite cold. So snowflakes are more likely. The ground is warm (mid 50s) so we are not looking at any impacts from this. A grassy/elevated object snowfall is possible in some isolated cases. It will be fast so if you want to see the flakes, you will have to be up late ;) Ryan/Kevin will have an update on this system later on today as the midday data rolls in.

We do have a couple of cold nights ahead. Near the freezing mark tonight and into the 20s Friday night.

The weekend looks much warmer and quiet.

Our next system of interest will swing through early next week. The models have been varying on an arrival time as early as Monday evening and as late as Wednesday morning. Splitting the difference right now and aiming toward Tuesday for the main day for rain. Thunderstorms are possible, but this system just doesn't look to have a good south wind ahead of it ...long enough ...to really build up the instability. However, it is still early in the game. We'll watch it.

I do see the pattern picking up for the last 10-15 days of the month. A very active period where the true battle of the seasons will take place once again.

Remember the KY Statewide Tornado Drill is tomorrow at 10:07am.

Indiana will have theirs on March 21st.

Here is the video for more about our weather pattern setup: