StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

We are in a "quiet" period for a good 48 hours.

The only issue today is with fog/low clouds and any potential showers that develop along I-64 from Louisville to Lexington later today. Overall, minor issues.

The main focus on the video today is on the next storm system to move in Thursday evening. This one has an approach that can favor some severe weather, but is also showing signs of "training" of t-storm bands that could lead to flooding issues. We'll see if the model trends for this continue. The potential is there for highs to reach 80 degrees while we are in the "warm sector" Thursday afternoon.

The rain may take some time to exit east on Friday.

Weekend looks dry. Saturday will be cooler than Sunday. In fact, it may get quite chilly Saturday night with lows in the lower 40s in spots. I don't see any issues with frost at this time.

The next system then rolls in from the south/southwest. The speed and angle of approach is still varying on the models. Overall trend is to increase the rain chance Monday and Tuesday.

It is an assembly line of low pressures...

Here is the video!