StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

STORM BOARD:
DISCUSSION:
Busy weather pattern continues...and likely will through April.
Here are some of the weather highlights I focused on with the video today:
- More clouds than sun today. Severe weather outbreak to our south.
- Colder, but windy tonight. Frost concerns low for now.
- Sunny but cool Wednesday
- Even colder Wednesday night. Frost concerns more elevated.
- Warm front shower/t-storm late Thursday night (overnight)
- Warm/windy but mainly dry Friday
- Quite warm Saturday. 80 degrees possible. T-storms west slowly track east.
- Highest rain chance Saturday night/Sunday for most areas
- - Active jet stream pattern through the end of March into April. Especially 31st/1st..system to watch then.
