StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

March 21, 2017

DISCUSSION:
Busy weather pattern continues...and likely will through April.

Here are some of the weather highlights I focused on with the video today:

  • More clouds than sun today.  Severe weather outbreak to our south.
    - Colder, but windy tonight. Frost concerns low for now.
    - Sunny but cool Wednesday
    - Even colder Wednesday night. Frost concerns more elevated.
    - Warm front shower/t-storm late Thursday night (overnight)
    - Warm/windy but mainly dry Friday
    - Quite warm Saturday. 80 degrees possible.  T-storms west slowly track east.
    - Highest rain chance Saturday night/Sunday for most areas
  • - Active jet stream pattern through the end of March into April. Especially 31st/1st..system to watch then.

 

 

