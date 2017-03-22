StormTALK! Wednesday Edition



STORM BOARD:







DISCUSSION:

The active, spring pattern is about to take shape. We just have another 24 hours of "winter chill" to contend with.

How low we drop tonight will depend on when the clouds race in from the west. If they take too long, we may find ourselves into a Freeze Warning setup. If they arrive as scheduled, we should stay a few degrees above that. Ryan/Andy will update you all on that this evening.

The trends to warm things up kick in tomorrow. South winds with low humidity is a good setup for quick warming if the sun can break through the clouds. We have enough indication of that happening.

There is still a weak wave that passes to our north Thursday night/overnight. We have 20% chance in for southern IN now for a shower, but latest models coming in are showing more of a 5% chance on that one. Not a big deal.

Friday looks breezy and warm.

Saturday is trending drier during the day with the rain action holding off until the late afternoon and mainly west of I-65. The best period for rainfall looks to be Saturday night into the first part of Sunday. It is worth noting how the low is trending weaker with each update and coverage of rainfall may not be widespread. We'll monitor.

With the slower timing, we should see really strong warming that day with any sun breaks pushing us to 80 degrees. Which is certainly on the table.

This system may fizzle fast enough that we could get some sun breaks back into the area by Sunday afternoon.

Our next system is then lined up to arrive later Monday night into Tuesday. Then the hits keep on coming from there.

The video covers it all...