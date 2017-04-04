(4/4) Severe Weather Conference Call Live Blog

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call today at 2:30pm EDT to discuss Wednesday's severe weather risk. Hit Refresh (F5) to see new updates posted below.

3:17pm - Conference call is ending.

3:15pm - Storms may try to form east of the Dubois County area, but some may try to form west of that. Position of the warm front will be everything on where these storms form.

3:11pm - Tomorrow will be a "misleading" day where we go from clear skies to bad storms fast. That happened on 4/3/74 and 3/2/12, but this event won't be as bad as those.

3:07pm - Storms will be moving 50 mph+ tomorrow. These things will be moving fast!

3:06pm - Storms would go severe just minutes after forming possibly.

3:04pm - The bust potential here would be if we cloud up during the afternoon. Clear skies = more energy for severe storms.

3:02pm - The worst of the worst of this event will be to the south, but a few tornadoes are possible in the Kentucky/Tennessee/Indiana sector.

3pm - The Q&A session has now started. Most questions are county-specific with regards to timing but if there are any pertinent questions/answers you'll see them here.

2:58pm - This is a bigger deal than last week's severe weather. This is more comparable to March 1st. HAVE A PLAN tomorrow and stay up with the weather. Moderate Risk may be expanded north, but not sure if it will go into Kentucky.

2:56pm - Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado threat tomorrow starting at 4pm west of I-65. Rapid development of storms happens over our area and storms will race eastward very quickly. This event will be done quickly, by 11pm. Supercells main storm mode, but there could be a line of storms by the time it goes over I-75. Tornado threat would possibly be higher east of I-65.

2:55pm - Cloud bases will be lower east of I-65. That's key for tornado development since these storms (at least some of them) will be rotating.

2:54pm - Not a lot of cloud cover to inhibit storms tomorrow. Scattered coverage of storms tomorrow. The storms will form FAST.

2:53pm - Moderate Risk of severe weather is to our south tomorrow, but that may move. Higher confidence of us having severe weather now. Cold air aloft and dry air at the mid levels will help them be more buoyant and severe.

2:53pm - Supercells will develop around 3pm tomorrow, actual coverage of storms may be small but those who see them could get severe weather. Large hail, golf ball or higher. Storms will be rotating, but tornado threat in question somewhat due to moisture.

2:52pm - This event looks much more impressive than last week. Could be a bad one with supercells.

2:51pm - Conference call is starting!

2:48pm - Sounds like we're starting! Starting at 2:50pm.

2:45pm - Trying to get everyone in the new conference call. There are 200-300 people on these calls so it may take some time.

2:37pm - Trying to switch numbers for the conference call. Having some trouble. NWS Louisville is still working out the bugs.

2:34pm - Technical issues with the conference call. NWS Louisville is working on it. Stand by.

2:28pm - The conference call will start shortly...

