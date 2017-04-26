DerbyTALK! Wednesday Edition





DISCUSSION:

Many events to track and it just so happens...we have many fronts as well.

Convenient isn't it?

Here is the breakdown:

Overnight...

Fading t-storms move in from the west. A few could have some bowing segments with them to keep the isolated warning potential at play west of I-65.

Thursday...

Most of the rain action looks early in the day. It will likely be multiple waves of showers/thunder passes through. The speed of the front looks fast enough that any re-generation of t-storms along it looks to be more of an issue for eastern KY. SPC has a marginal risk for severe along/east of 65 technically, but it looks to be more of a I-75/east setup. If anything at all.

Friday...

We look dry until the late afternoon/night period. That is when energy will rotate in from the west just ahead of the warm front to our south. The exact placement varies some on the models, but there is enough wind energy and certainly enough moisture to monitor for severe risk. Even for the overnight period.

Saturday Morning...

Warm front will be in the area. Scattered showers and tropical downpours likely along it. It will be really hard to gauge the radar trends for this period as it will not only depend on the warm front location, but also how the Friday night t-storms interact. So this one will likely go down to the last min on timing/coverage questions. Be patient with us runners!

Saturday Afternoon...

The warm front will crawl to the north into Indiana. Humidity levels should really rise. Sky coverage may be dominated by lots of cumulus if this trend holds. Any amount of sunshine will easily push us into the upper 80s and also lead to pop-up t-storms developing with very heavy rain/intense lightning.

Saturday Night...

Looks mainly dry at this point. Isolated t-storm risk will exist, but the overall headline will just be how "muggy" it will feel overnight with lows likely in the 70s for many.

Sunday...

A cold front will approach by Sunday evening. Its speed will determine how warm we get during the afternoon. The amount of moisture surging along this front will be tremendous. So a band of very heavy rain/thunderstorms looks likely in a west to east fashion. Flash flooding along with some severe weather will be at play.

Monday...

Cool and perhaps cloudy. There is the potential that if overcast skies rule, highs in the 50s will be the best we can do.

NEXT WEEK:

Tuesday looks quiet/warm.

Wednesday looks warm ...perhaps lower 80s. T-storm risk will exist as a warm front passes through.

Thursday could be a wet one. A cold front will spread rain/thunderstorms. The current timing would bring the bulk of the rain before the parade. But it'll be close it appears.

Friday (OAKS): looks cooler. Highs in the 60s. Sky condition is varying from partly sunny to overcast with light rain showers. Depending which model you prefer.

Saturday (DERBY): if the above timing holds (which is unlikely) then we should be warming by this point. So we'll lean toward 70s for now ;)

See, not all bad news.

Here is the video update!