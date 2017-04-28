Storm/DerbyTALK! Friday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Well, lots to cover so I will be relying heavily on the video for that.

Here is a general overview:

Severe Potential # 1

Kicks in this afternoon across the S KY/TN border first. We should remain fairly stable north of that boundary for the rest of us. Once we move into the evening, the location of this warm front will be key. Several rounds of thunderstorms will track along/south of it. Just about every one will rotate as well. That doesn't mean everyone one of those will have tornadoes. It means they will be organized enough to produce damaging winds and large hail. Yes, a tornado threat would exist...but not all rotating t-storms produce one. Several factors come into that.

The boundary should lift toward the Ohio River by midnight and slowly into southern IN by sunrise Saturday. There is certainly the risk for some of the same counties in WAVE Country to pick up multiple severe weather warnings over and over again. In addition, flash flooding would be a growing concern if it moves slow north than expected. There is a tremendous about of moisture and wind energy with this setup tonight. Our challenges will be with the timing and location of the most active/severe cells during this period. It is important to stay close to the forecast/radar trends.

Severe Potential # 2

We could experience some morning warnings for our Indiana counties early Saturday. Otherwise, the afternoon should calm down with only pop-up t-storms. Having said that, even those isolated cells can become severe. In addition, there continues to be a sign of a fading/cooled pool boundary that will attempt to move in from the west Saturday evening. At this time, impacts in our area from this look low...but not at zero either.

Severe Potential # 3

Mainly Sunday night/early Monday. This is also a timing issue. If the cold front portion of this system can advance too far east Sunday afternoon/evening, then areas west of I-65 could run into problems with severe weather. Otherwise, this looks to be more of an issue with very heavy rain overnight with only spotty areas of damaging winds and perhaps a brief tornado. The longer it waits to move in, the better our odds will be to avoid a more widespread issue.

Rainfall totals: Nearly impossible to nail down at this point, but the setup would favor 1-3" in our area with isolated higher if you experience multiple clusters of thunderstorms. Be alert.

Derby Week:

A low pressure is still forecast to impact us with clouds/rain Wed/Thu along with some cooler weather. However, it appears high pressure is going to try very hard to win back the game by Oaks/Derby. This would mean gradual improvement in sunshine Oaks with 60s and even more sunshine on Derby with 70s. Let's hope that holds!

Okay, here is the video to explain all of this...