Storm/DerbyTALK! Thursday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Main focus will be on the t-storm chances the next several days as a more "July" atmosphere takes over WAVE Country.

We look quiet until Friday night. That is when a potential severe weather event will take shape. The location of the warm front remains key on this.

Saturday will be more quiet than active....but with the warm front close-by, there is still wiggle room for some strong t-storms as the warmth/moisture levels will not change.

Sunday will be a carbon copy as we await the actual cold front Sunday night into early Monday.

Derby week overall looks cooler than normal and likely wet during the mid-week portion. The models are still trying to resolve how the mid-week system leaves our area. That will determine sunny vs cloudy and 50s vs 60s.

We need to get through this weekend first.

Here is the long video update....but it will help!