 Weather Blog: StormTALK! Friday Edition

« (4/5/) LIVE BLOG: NWS Severe Weather Conference Call | Main

April 07, 2017

StormTALK! Friday Edition

STORMTALK_Banner

DISCUSSION:
Nice and quiet setup overall.  Just a few notes to pass along.

  • Frost Advisory tonight/early Saturday for all of our area.  The city looks to drop to about 36.  But evening areas around the Snyder and beyond could drop in the 30-34 degree range.  So even a light freeze is possible.  It doesn't look too damaging right now.
  • Warm weekend with a nice jump in our highs each day
  • Weak front next Tuesday.  Brief showers/thunder possible. 
  • Another shower possible next Thursday
  • Warming kicks back in just in time for Easter Weekend, but perhaps with t-storms.

Here is the video update!!

 

 

Posted by on April 07, 2017 at 08:30 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

The comments to this entry are closed.

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...