StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Nice and quiet setup overall. Just a few notes to pass along.

Frost Advisory tonight/early Saturday for all of our area. The city looks to drop to about 36. But evening areas around the Snyder and beyond could drop in the 30-34 degree range. So even a light freeze is possible. It doesn't look too damaging right now.

Warm weekend with a nice jump in our highs each day

Weak front next Tuesday. Brief showers/thunder possible.

Another shower possible next Thursday

Warming kicks back in just in time for Easter Weekend, but perhaps with t-storms.

