StormTALK! Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Quite the week ahead for us. So bear with us as there will be many changes to the forecast so it will be very important to keep up with the latest trends on the WAVE 3 Weather App forecast as well as during our TV newscasts.

Here is how it all looks as of 8am:

NOW-1PM:

Current band of rain/wind now pushing into N/NE KY. Question is will we see a 2nd surge from central TN race up 65 toward midday? So far, the radar trends are not matching the model trends...so confidence is low in that for right now.

1PM-5PM:

This is the period to watch satellite trends as well as dewpoints. There is enough support showing up for the clouds to break up later in this period and that should allow for good warming into the 70s. The question during this time will be the amount of moisture return. We will have to see how much the dewpoints can rise after the t-storms along the Gulf Coast move out of the way.

5PM-10PM:

This is the window in question thunderstorm cells can develop if the above-mentioned warmth/moisture takes place. Areas most at risk look to be S IL/SW IN and W KY. It remains unclear how far east these cells can make it, but we can't rule out the entire area for impact really. A few warnings would be possible with the strongest cells.

TUESDAY:

Quiet. A few showers early in the day, but a gradual clearing trend should take place. It can be hard to warm locally with an east wind, but highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s look reachable.

WEDNESDAY:

Another low pressure moves in. The track on this one has wobbled a bit north/south, but the latest HI-RES models are latching onto it now and favor a track across IL/IN/OH. This would put us in the zone for severe weather later that day/evening. More of the ingredients look to be on the table than what we will face later today. In fact, there is the potential for an outbreak of severe weather in portions of the OH/TN Valleys if some of the modeling is correct. We have been burned on this before, so no need to get all worked up over it yet. Let's just see how things evolve over the next 72 hours.

THURSDAY:

Deep low right over the Ohio Valley. This will keep us cloudy and cold. There will be passing showers around. Temperature profiles early Thursday and again late Thursday do allow for some snowflakes to mix in with the rain. However, during the max heating period of the day...it should just be a cold rain. I think the wind chill will be the more talked about issue. Readings in the 30s all day long. Blah!

FRIDAY:

Low clouds remain, keeping us chilly. The deeper moisture will start heading east so precip chances will start to drop off.

NEXT WEEKEND:

South winds are back. Rapid warming expected with 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.

We are getting lucky on the weekends lately. Let's keep it that way :)

Here is the video to explain all of this: