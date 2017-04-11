StormTALK! Tuesday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Overall, a warm pattern but the timing of multiple fronts will keep us on our toes when it comes to t-storm chances.

Today/Tonight:

The "training" of showers/thunder will continue along the Ohio River through midday then as the high pressure builds in from the north, it will get a nudge south into southern Kentucky this evening. It will take some time. If enough heating can break out ahead of this moisture belt, a few gusty t-storms for our far SE counties.

Wednesday:

NE wind flow will allow for a drier and sunnier day. The sun angle for mid-April starts getting up there, so we should easily get into the 70-75 degree range in the afternoon. Nice day overall as long as that high pressure builds in as planned.

Thursday/Friday:

Winds turn east. A sign that a warm front will be approaching. That front will slowly makes its way to the north through Friday. Isolated t-storms will be possible as long as the warm front is in the area. There will be plenty of dry periods with sun breaks as well. Just keep an eye to the radar if you have outdoor plans.

Saturday:

Depending on how far north the warm front makes it, the potential is there for a really warm and dry day. We have highs now in the lower 80s but that is based on a mostly cloudy sky at times. The overnight data is trending toward some dry air in the mid levels and that could allow for some clear or at least filtered sunshine. If that happens, mid 80s look more likely.

Easter Sunday:

This is where timing problems come in. A cold front will drop in from the north or northwest (depending on which model you look at). A more north approach usually is slower to drop south. This would keep most of the holiday dry and warm (80s). A more angled approach would lead to increasing t-storms for the afternoon/night with highs warming fast but getting cutoff by the clouds/rain. Again, I would not adjust plans just yet...but have a backup plan in case the faster timing becomes the reality.

Next Week:

Another wave of rain/thunder for the 19th/20th.

And there are still signs of a low pressure to our west with a warm front stretched across our area. The plan is to keep the "Thunder" forecast warm with a small t-storm chance for now until we can gauge that setup a bit more clearly.

Here is the video update!