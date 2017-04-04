StormTALK! Tuesday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Of course the focus is on the setup for tomorrow afternoon/evening. And let me start by saying right off the top...the setup is not set in stone!

We are still in the phase of going by models only to gauge the setup. Once we get more real-time data to work with in the morning, we will a better handle on timing and threats.

Having said that, if the models are correct...then we will be quite busy with an outbreak on our hands.

At this point, we have to make everyone aware of the potential we see so that everyone is aware of possible severe weather tomorrow afternoon/evening. It will be very important to monitor the WAVE 3 Weather App and our TV newscasts for the latest updates as the details will change on an hourly basis. We will try to feed you all with as much info as possible to keep you informed/safe.

Let's break down the timing for WEDNESDAY:

8AM-11AM:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Winds mainly out of the east. Warming through the 60s.

11AM-2PM:

Warm front passes SW to NE. Wind direction become more SSE. Temps jump another 10 degrees during this period.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. T-storm chance is low, but not zero.

2PM-4PM:

Cumulus clouds should really tower up to our west as we however around 80 degrees. The beginning stages of the supercells begins.

4PM-6PM:

A round of supercells work in from the west into WAVE Country. Not everyone will experience one. But if you do, severe weather is likely with each cell that develops. Large hail/high winds and isolated tornadoes.

6PM-10PM:

Additional supercells are possible that could swing in from the west early in this period. Most of the cells will begin to merge into a line(s) east of 65 and will be moving out of WAVE Country.

10PM-5AM:

Period of rain showers. Getting colder after 2am.

Here is a video breakdown of some of the data we are looking at with this setup: