StormTALK! Wednesday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Fantastic weather in the short-term.

It is the longer term period that it gets messy.

Today/Thursday. Fantastic. Highs well into the 70s today for many. We should reach 80 tomorrow with the potential to exceed that briefly in Louisville.

A warm front will be monitoring for Friday into Saturday. It looks warm and actually humid at times with this front. T-storm chances will come with it in a very scattered fashion. At the moment, it appears the front will pass through Friday night through midday Saturday. Somewhere in that range. I think Friday will be in the 80-85 degree range. We could do it again Saturday but there is one problem with that thought. If the warm front is too slow to move out, we may have some clouds and isolated t-storms around through midday. This would mean a later start to the warming that day. So it is possible Friday will be warmer than Saturday...but nothing dramatic. I am talking about a few degrees here and there. Just keep this in mind if you have plans early Saturday.

Easter Sunday is when the main issues come up with rain chances. The cold front looks to slide in from the NW by the afternoon/evening. The timing in the overnight data was just a hair faster. But nothing dramatic. So the overall thinking remains: low rain chance early/warm/humid with scattered t-storms by the afternoon/evening dropping in from the north to south.

Next week:

A zonal flow takes shape. This means fast moving storm systems with several rain chances for mid week.

Thunder over Louisville:

We will be coming out of a "cool" period near this day. But a warm front will be approaching. Will it make it in time? We shall see.

Here is the video update!