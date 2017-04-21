 Weather Blog: 'Thunder'TALK! Friday Edition

« 'Thunder'TALK! Thursday Edition | Main

April 21, 2017

'Thunder'TALK! Friday Edition

STORMTALK_Banner

DISCUSSION:

We are down to the wire when it comes to the setup ahead.

But first, we need to get through the rain chances today.  Which the models are doing a poor job with so far.  
Showers will move in through the midday period and slowly fade out this afternoon.  T-storms in our southern counties.  I can't rule out a warning or two south of the parkways.

Saturday---rain chance ramps up.  Keep in mind, this will come in waves.  
WAVE # 1:  Overnight-Sunrise
WAVE # 2: 1pm-5pm
WAVE # 3: 9pm-4am


In more detail...

1:  Heavy rain pockets with this one.  Some thunder downstate.  

2: Arrives near the air show.  Showers.  Thunderstorms possible south of the Parkways.  Windy.

3: Light rain  showers/drizzle.  Windy.

Notice there is a gap from 5-9pm.  There is a chance this dry slot will hold in the forecast and improve the ceiling as well.  

Stay close for updates!!!

 

Here is the video!

 

 

Posted by on April 21, 2017 at 08:57 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

The comments to this entry are closed.

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...