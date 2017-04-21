'Thunder'TALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:

We are down to the wire when it comes to the setup ahead.

But first, we need to get through the rain chances today. Which the models are doing a poor job with so far.

Showers will move in through the midday period and slowly fade out this afternoon. T-storms in our southern counties. I can't rule out a warning or two south of the parkways.

Saturday---rain chance ramps up. Keep in mind, this will come in waves.

WAVE # 1: Overnight-Sunrise

WAVE # 2: 1pm-5pm

WAVE # 3: 9pm-4am



In more detail...

1: Heavy rain pockets with this one. Some thunder downstate.

2: Arrives near the air show. Showers. Thunderstorms possible south of the Parkways. Windy.

3: Light rain showers/drizzle. Windy.

Notice there is a gap from 5-9pm. There is a chance this dry slot will hold in the forecast and improve the ceiling as well.



Stay close for updates!!!

Here is the video!