'Thunder'TALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:
We are down to the wire when it comes to the setup ahead.
But first, we need to get through the rain chances today. Which the models are doing a poor job with so far.
Showers will move in through the midday period and slowly fade out this afternoon. T-storms in our southern counties. I can't rule out a warning or two south of the parkways.
Saturday---rain chance ramps up. Keep in mind, this will come in waves.
WAVE # 1: Overnight-Sunrise
WAVE # 2: 1pm-5pm
WAVE # 3: 9pm-4am
In more detail...
1: Heavy rain pockets with this one. Some thunder downstate.
2: Arrives near the air show. Showers. Thunderstorms possible south of the Parkways. Windy.
3: Light rain showers/drizzle. Windy.
Notice there is a gap from 5-9pm. There is a chance this dry slot will hold in the forecast and improve the ceiling as well.
Stay close for updates!!!
Here is the video!
Comments