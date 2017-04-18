ThunderTALK! Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:





Lots to discuss. Here is the outline for the video today:

This afternoon:

A few t-storms develop. Especially over KY.

Wednesday:

Mainly dry with a few pop-up t-storms. Esp toward the mountains of eastern KY.

Thursday:

Quite warm. Breezy. Mid to even a few upper 80s possible.

Period of thunderstorms by late afternoon/evening.

Friday:

The front above is likely to stall out near our area. Perhaps southern KY. This would keep clouds/rain in the forecast. Cooler.

Saturday:

Low pressure moves in. The speed continues to vary on the models but overall agreement is low end for air show and ramp it up toward fireworks. The video explains the issues with this setup however.

Sunday:

Backside of this low. Showers mainly east. Cool day but if we get late day sun, it would end up warmer than Saturday.

Next week:

Warming trend kicks back in. Another closed low moves in near the 29th with t-storm chances. We'll work on that one later.

Here is the video update!!