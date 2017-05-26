(5/26) NWS Conference Call LIVE Blog

NWS Louisville is holding a conference call today at 1:00pm EDT to discuss Saturday night/early Sunday's severe risk. Hit Refresh (F5) to see new updates posted below.

1:21pm - Conference call has come to an end.

1:21pm - Last call for questions!

1:18pm - Storms fire off to the west closer to the Plains. Derechoes very rare (intense damaging wind storm) and John Gordon doesn't think this is a derecho situation.

1:17pm - What about storm mode? Clusters will merge into main MCS (line of storms). Should keep the tornado threat low for us.

1:14pm - Possibility that the cap would prevent Saturday night's storms? Yes, tomorrow afternoon would be mostly dry in the Louisville area due to the cap, but out to the west it WILL break and storms will move in from that area. Cap will most definitely break out there. Storm track still iffy (does it dive south? does it go to Louisville?)

1:13pm - 50-75 mph winds possible Saturday night/early Sunday. They won't last long though. A lot of damage west of us, but timing will temper down this threat for us somewhat.

1:13pm - Time for the Q&A session.

1:12pm - TIMING: 10pm-6am Sat to Sun is the main round of storms, 12a-6a for most. Sunday's redeveloping storms would be 12-7pm.

1:12pm - NWS asking state parks and outdoor events to have a plan with folks camping outside.

1:11pm - Saturday night/early Sunday is concerning because it's at night when folks are asleep, especially campers exposed outdoors.

1:10pm - Low-lying flooding certainly possible Saturday night.

1:10pm - Blue River in Southern IN does need to be watched even though flash flooding is primary issue.

1:09pm - Storms on Saturday could have training, but Sunday is actually more concerning since it will build on Saturday's storms. Flash flooding, not river flooding, is the main risk.

1:08pm - Heavy rain over the past two weeks has been isolated over Southern Indiana. Salem and Madison, IN need to watch water levels closely with this round of storms.

1:08pm - What happens Saturday night/early Sunday will influence second round of storms Sunday PM. Could be some strong storms, but confidence is low.

1:07pm - Second round of storms around noon-1pm on Sunday could be severe again thanks to wind and moisture present. Larger hail possible, tornado threat is low.

1:06pm - Flooding is second threat, will be talked about later. Low threats for hail and tornadoes. On a 0-10 scale, wind threat is 8, flooding is 6, the rest is unclear.

1:06pm - Winds will easily be the highest threat. Storms tomorrow afternoon, by the way, are rather unlikely due to capping (warm layer of air above us).

1:05pm - Enhanced Risk upgrade likely per John Gordon at NWS Louisville.

1:05pm - Storms may hit as early as 11pm in Dubois Co Saturday night. Closer to 4-6am in eastern counties. This is just a best guess.

1:04pm - Confidence in exact timing and location is between low and medium. Minor features in atmosphere will determine this.

1:04pm - Main threats late Sat/early Sun are damaging winds, flooding, and hail.

1:03pm - Exact placement and timing for Saturday night/early Sunday's storms is not very clear.

1:03pm - After midnight tonight storms will fire up in Illinois. Storms will stay mainly north of I-74. Jefferson County Indiana is in a Slight Risk for tonight, but this is mainly north of our area.

1:01pm - Conference call has yet to start.