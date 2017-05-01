DerbyTALK! Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

The countdown is down to the final days for Derby 143. And of course, a low pressure/deep trough is in the forecast.

Let's go day-by-day on this one.

This afternoon:

Sun break taking place now. As the upper low passes closer this afternoon and we develop a partly cloudy sky---the winds will ramp up. Advisories are out for this already. Some trees may fall with the wet ground and loose root systems. Showers will accompany some of the clouds that rotate through.

Tonight:

Spotty showers with the wrap-around moisture of the low. Winds will stay up.

Tuesday:

The low pressure finally starts to leave us alone! It will continue to be breezy but the winds will ease the more the low moves away. Mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday:

Warm front approaches. A batch of showers likely with its passage. The question is timing and coverage. Right now, it appears areas from Evansville to Louisville are most as risk with this passing wave of rain, but we'll watch that.

Thursday:

The low moves right over WAVE Country. We will have changing wind directions throughout the day. Likely SE early on...then NE ...then N by late afternoon. Any thunder will be during the SE wind portion. No severe weather is expected at this time. The rain showers will likely impact the parade...but too early to know the coverage and timing right now. Temperatures will be tricky. The more we can hold onto that SE wind the more into the lower 60s we can get. However, once we go N on winds, temps will fall back. Not a pleasant look right now.

Friday (OAKS):

This will all be about the speed of the low. We have high confidence we will be on the back/cooler side of this system. So it will be a cooler than normal day. Next questions will be the extent of the cloud deck/rainfall. That varies between the models, but the variance is not overly great to remove rain chances. The plan is to go for a cloudy day with highs struggling through the 50s for most of the day. A few showers/drizzle remains on the table. Hopefully we will get a trend to speed this low up when we get closer.

Saturday (DERBY):

The low/trough mentioned above will still impact us. Another wave (clipper-like) will dive in behind it. The exact path/angle and timing it will take are the issues here. There is a decent window showing up for a partly sunny sky and temps in the 60s before we will have to deal with that wave by evening. That is a forecast that will be adjusted several more times. So stay close.

Lots to track but at least no major systems to worry about. Just horrible timing for a slow-moving...cool system.

Here is the video update: