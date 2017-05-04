DerbyTALK! Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION:

As expected, we are getting more and more fine details to help us adjust the hourly trends through Derby. And that info is crucial as it can really improve...or ruin an event you are wanting to attend. And there are many.

So here is the latest overall thinking. The video below will cover it more.

This afternoon:

Scattered showers so far. We will try to gain some instability this afternoon. The best chance for that looks to be along/east of I-65 in central KY into TN. T-storms are more likely to develop in that zone. Some of that could work far enough north to lead to a few lightning bolts in Louisville during the Pegasus Parade. However, the timing favors more of the end of the parade window than at the beginning. We'll trend that.

Tonight:

The core of the low pressure will move in. Just like an eye of a hurricane, there will be a calmer/drier hole in the middle. The question here is just how large of an "eye" will there be and the exact track. Those that get lucky enough to enter that zone will have several hours of dry weather later tonight. However, the concern is there that some will still deal with the northern section and rain will continue. Indiana most at risk for that. When it comes to flooding issues...that is something to watch carefully.

Friday:

We will still be on the western side of the "eye" early in the day. However, as the low moves east, we will be on the backside with a strong north flow. This will increase the coverage of showers and wind speeds. So the rain chance is lower earlier in the day compared to the afternoon....but never gets to 0.

Friday night:

The low will move east. A drying trend kicks in west to east as the evening/overnight takes place.

I wish we could stop there...but another wave of energy moves in.

Saturday:

The wave of moisture will arrive roughly 6am-noon Saturday. A period of showers will likely accompany it. The exact placement/coverage is in question, so rain chances are at 30% for now...but could go up once confidence increases. This current timing would allow for drier air aloft to work in by the afternoon. This would be great news for the main race in the evening. In fact, some late day sun breaks cannot be ruled out. Wouldn't that be a nice ending to this mess? It is possible.

Sunday:

Sunshine returns. We warm up. Of course.

Here is the video!