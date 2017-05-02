DerbyTALK! Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

I am going to keep the video pretty simple today as the models are in general agreement on the setup. It is just the minor details that will have to be watched and I will cover that.

Overall theme ahead:

This afternoon:

Brief showers north will keep scooting east through midday. The wind will remain the main issue into the afternoon. Clear and quiet tonight.

Wednesday:

We cloud up quickly. A band of showers approach from the south by the early afternoon. There is some question how long they will hold together by the Great Steamboat Race time. For now, rain chance is in at least for the start of the race, but there may be some decent gaps in this to allow for a dry period. The NE winds and temps in the 50s at the waterfront will make for a cool ride. But still fun ;)

The rain ramps up Wednesday evening:

Thursday:

We start off with rain as the approaches. The track of this low will determine our wind direction and therefore temps/rainfall timing. The current trend is for it to track along the Ohio River. This would put our KY counties into a warmer flow with some decent breaks from the rain in the afternoon until t-storms develop near parade time. Louisville may be in this zone. To the north of the track, a general rain and cooler most of the day it appears. A dry slot is showing up toward the evening period. Hopefully we can get that in here for the end of the parade.

Friday:

We continue to look cool and damp for Oaks. We will be in a stiff north flow all day long. Lots of clouds and off/on drizzle will not exactly make for a pleasant day. Highs look to be in the 50s but the wind will shave several degrees off that. Keep that in mind for your outfit.

Saturday:

The low pulls away and allows for the clouds to break up. We should enter a partly sunny period. HOWEVER, a weak vort still looks to drop in by the afternoon/evening. It will be a fast mover. This makes the timing of it very tough this far out. I still think most of the period will be dry with temps in the 60s. We just have to nail down the timing of this blog of showers that will fly in. Stay tuned!

Here is the video update!