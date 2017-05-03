DerbyTALK! Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Shew. Lots to discuss.

But, I do see some slight adjustments already to forecast details (as expected) so it is imperative that you stay updated on these changes!! We are in a blocking pattern and the models rarely handle those situations well, so we have to account for that when coming up with our forecast thoughts.

So, here is the latest thinking:

Rest of today:

Dry air in lower levels should win out for most areas through the boat race. Clouds will come and go in Louisville as we will be right on the edge of the main cloud shield most of the day. The more south/east you are, the more sun you will pick up. There is a chance we could overachieve in highs this afternoon and push into the lower 70s. The clouds will determine that.

A small rain chance will remain in the forecast for those along/west of I-65 where moisture fields are limited, but iffy enough to keep a brief sprinkle/shower in the forecast. Not a big deal there.

Tonight:

Clusters of showers (perhaps thunder) will move in from the south later in the night. The more widespread activity looks to hold off until closer to sunrise.

Thursday:

Very tricky day. Low pressure will slooooooowly work up the Ohio River during this period. It appears we will pick up an east/southeast wind at some point in the afternoon. That may be just enough to break up the rain into a more scattered fashion. It would also allow for some sun breaks to try to develop. But that isn't all good news. That would only lead to the quick development of thunderstorms for the afternoon/evening. Severe weather isn't expected with the elevated instability, but the winds will be strong all day regardless so any heavy shower/t-storm could enhance those winds in spots. This is very challenging for the parade crew as they would love the sun breaks/dry patches but are dreading the heavy downpours/lightning risk and strong winds period. This one will go down to the wire. Temps wise---50s if cloudy. 70s if we get several sun breaks. A break in the rain is still expected Thursday night.

Friday:

Cloudy. Showers return on the backside of this low. It will be windy so a wind chill factor will have to be kept in mind. Highs in the 50s will really mean 40s for us. The rain doesn't look heavy, but it may be steady at times and/or taper spotty drizzle. Just not a pretty day.

Saturday:

Looks to start off dry. The main issue is the next lobe of moisture that will drop in at some point in the afternoon and/or evening. The models have sped this up a bit to mid afternoon, but the models that far out still have a poor grid system to them. So the range of timing is basically noon to 8pm. We should be able to narrow this more tomorrow. But a brief period of showers remains possible but not as nasty of a day as Oaks.

Frost possible early Sunday.

Here is the video update!