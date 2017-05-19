 Weather Blog: StormTALK! Friday Edition

« StormTALK! Thursday Edition | Main

May 19, 2017

StormTALK! Friday Edition

 

STORMTALK_Banner

DISCUSSION:

This afternoon:
We will monitor how two areas will interact.  One to our south and one to our north.  The one to the north should help provide enough forcing for t-storms to pop just after midday across SE IN and W KY.  Instability will be growing all the way up to that point.  Wind fields are not impressive, but the instability is shaping up to be high enough that some downburst winds/hail are possible. In addition, very intense cloud to ground lightning is likely with the t-storms and brief flash flooding.  We'll just have to take this setup hour by hour this afternoon.

Tonight:
Muggy.  A few isolated t-storms possible.  

Saturday:
Early t-storms possible.  Some could be strong.
Then we enter a period of uncertainty.  Questions are there on the amount of sun breaks and in contrast, any pop-up afternoon t-storms.  The potential remains on the table to get close to 90 degrees with the record currently standing at 91.

Saturday evening/overnight:
Periods of thunderstorms.  This may come in more than one wave.  Some severe weather is possible to the west of I-65 especially.  That mess will move over us during the overnight.

Sunday:
Most of the rain should clear I-65 by say Noon-2pm.  Areas east will still run the risk at showers.  So overall, not a bad trend for Sunday.

Next week still looks cooler than normal at times with showers ...at times.  I will focus more on that after this stormy mess moves out.

Here is the video update!

 

 

Posted by on May 19, 2017 at 09:03 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

The comments to this entry are closed.

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...