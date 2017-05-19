StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:
This afternoon:
We will monitor how two areas will interact. One to our south and one to our north. The one to the north should help provide enough forcing for t-storms to pop just after midday across SE IN and W KY. Instability will be growing all the way up to that point. Wind fields are not impressive, but the instability is shaping up to be high enough that some downburst winds/hail are possible. In addition, very intense cloud to ground lightning is likely with the t-storms and brief flash flooding. We'll just have to take this setup hour by hour this afternoon.
Tonight:
Muggy. A few isolated t-storms possible.
Saturday:
Early t-storms possible. Some could be strong.
Then we enter a period of uncertainty. Questions are there on the amount of sun breaks and in contrast, any pop-up afternoon t-storms. The potential remains on the table to get close to 90 degrees with the record currently standing at 91.
Saturday evening/overnight:
Periods of thunderstorms. This may come in more than one wave. Some severe weather is possible to the west of I-65 especially. That mess will move over us during the overnight.
Sunday:
Most of the rain should clear I-65 by say Noon-2pm. Areas east will still run the risk at showers. So overall, not a bad trend for Sunday.
Next week still looks cooler than normal at times with showers ...at times. I will focus more on that after this stormy mess moves out.
Here is the video update!
Comments