StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:

This afternoon:

We will monitor how two areas will interact. One to our south and one to our north. The one to the north should help provide enough forcing for t-storms to pop just after midday across SE IN and W KY. Instability will be growing all the way up to that point. Wind fields are not impressive, but the instability is shaping up to be high enough that some downburst winds/hail are possible. In addition, very intense cloud to ground lightning is likely with the t-storms and brief flash flooding. We'll just have to take this setup hour by hour this afternoon.

Tonight:

Muggy. A few isolated t-storms possible.

Saturday:

Early t-storms possible. Some could be strong.

Then we enter a period of uncertainty. Questions are there on the amount of sun breaks and in contrast, any pop-up afternoon t-storms. The potential remains on the table to get close to 90 degrees with the record currently standing at 91.

Saturday evening/overnight:

Periods of thunderstorms. This may come in more than one wave. Some severe weather is possible to the west of I-65 especially. That mess will move over us during the overnight.

Sunday:

Most of the rain should clear I-65 by say Noon-2pm. Areas east will still run the risk at showers. So overall, not a bad trend for Sunday.

Next week still looks cooler than normal at times with showers ...at times. I will focus more on that after this stormy mess moves out.

Here is the video update!