StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Almost there everyone. Almost there to a dry setup for a few days. In fact, realllly nice weekend weather.

Rest of today:

Showers/downpours will continue to feed along the front across KY. Coverage will drop off the more north you traffic with lower dewpoints (drier air) to the north. In fact, some of you far north may get some sun breaks at times later. For the rest of us, clouds/rain will rule. I wouldn't rule out a nice sunrise along I-64 as the sun may drop low enough to get under the clearing line.

No severe weather expected today but that doesn't mean some isolated flooding issues can't take place. We will all dry out tonight.

WEEKEND:

Really nice weather for Saturday as high pressure builds in. I do see some signs of a cumulus field that may develop in the afternoon. That part is iffy, but no rain. Highs into the 70s.

Sunday (Mother's Day) looks sun-nier. Warmer as well with highs likely crossing that 80 degree mark for a few hours in the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Ridge of high pressure from the weekend will still hold strong for most of the week. This will mean a deep south flow from the Gulf of Mexico on a daily basis. This will send highs into the 85-90 degree range. Whether or not we hit 90 will depend on humidity levels and isolated t-storms. There will be a "backdoor" front that will attempt a beatdown of this high pressure by next Friday. At this point, we will add a small t-storm risk, but betting on the high to win :)



Beyond next week I do see another potential pattern change that will lead into Memorial Day weekend. The video below will cover that.