StormTALK! Monday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Temperatures will be the headline for the first part of this week.

We will fall short of record highs today with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

We will come close to record highs Tuesday and Wednesday as 90° is reachable both days. Forecast highs in this setup have some factors to keep in mind.

The green vegetation we have in lush form in WAVE Country will slow the thermometer a bit. The dewpoints/moisture in the air will also be key as higher values that the models are indicating would also put limits on the thermometer's climb. If this were August, I would likely say highs 90-95. But with the above factors in mind, proven history in our area with these setups says to go on the lower-end of the scale. So I think 85-89 is likely with 90 reachable. Remember, 3 days at 90°+ in a row in our area is what we use as a benchmark for a "heat wave" definition. As of now, I don't see that happening.

We will have a more active setup starting Thursday into the weekend.

A cold front will approach us in a N/S fashion by sunrise Thursday. Areas west of I-65 stand a risk at a few t-storms that may sneak in. The front will then begin to 'roll off our backs' and tilt more E/W by Thursday night/Friday. With that movement in mind, the front is not forecast to push through the area but also linger close enough to keep t-storms in the forecast. It will then become a warm front and move back north on Saturday. We will likely see another bump in our highs near 90 with that motion.

There will be a stronger low pressure attached to that warm front on Saturday. It will push in a cold front from the west Saturday night late into Sunday. The timing will need to be watched as I do see at least some potential at stronger t-storms with that type of setup. The rain should exit east by later Sunday.

Next week:

Another system moves in. This will increase the rain chance by the middle/latter portions of that week with the risk for a cool shot of air behind it by the start of the holiday weekend.

The video will cover that setup as well...below!