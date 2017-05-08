StormTALK! Monday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Nice way to start off this new week, right!?!

I wish it would stay that way. Trust me. I need a breaking from front forecasting :)

But, we do have just that to deal with...a front.

Here is the breakdown:

This afternoon:

No issues. High clouds stream in later, but dry air should keep things quiet as we climb to around 70 or so.

Tonight:

A warm front will move in from the west/southwest. It will have moisture limits to start, but we can't rule out isolated showers or even a t-storm developing later tonight with its arrival.

As of now, it appears coverage will be spotty with it in an NW to SE angle across WAVE Country from a line roughly around Seymour...to near Louisville...to about Danville KY and points east of that. There looks to be enough elevated instability for some thunder and perhaps small hail if some of cells can gain some height.

Tuesday:

The warm front will likely stay basically in place all day long. This means most of you will enjoy a warmer (more humid) day as we move into the 80s. Those along that "front" zone and to the east of it will likely remains in the 70s. Scattered t-storms will form along that boundary during the day. A few outflows from those t-storms could work south and "chase" the higher dewpoints over the heart of WAVE Country in the afternoon hours...but that part of the forecast is conditional (iffy) right now. Low-end severe risk potential.

Wednesday:

A low pressure will roll out of the Rockies and it will begin to pull onto this warm front and latch onto it. That will cause that NW to SE orientation to before more horizontal by Wednesday afternoon. This will be a tough day for forecast highs. The models still vary on whether that "tilting" will level out north of 64, along it, or just south of it. A few counties makes a big difference in the forecast as those of you south of it will likely climb into the mid 80s. Those of you north of it...likely in the 60s. Those in the middle...a mix of both with strong t-storms at times. I have the forecast leaning toward it lining up just north of I-64 for now. Expect changes with the forecast for this day.

Thursday:

The low begins to roll out. GFS has a more stable signal for us with showers/thunderstorms at times. NAM is more aggressive with wind/thermal energy...and therefore more of a severe risk. So let's give that day more time in the oven to sort out.

Friday:

Rain chance looks limited to mainly KY and mainly during the first part of the day. It will depend on the speed of the low, but some decent signals it will be moving out/away by Friday night.

WEEKEND:

We will feel the "cool" air from this system along with sunshine for Saturday. "Cool" as in 60s/70 degrees type of setup.

Mother's Day on Sunday looks dry right now. The only issue is a possible 2nd cool front moving in Sunday that may increase clouds and shave the temps down a few degrees. GFS is on board. EURO is not and is going warm. The ensembles right now support a cooler than normal setup but not to the extreme of the GFS. So I trended that way for now. I really don't see much moisture with this front given the previous system and the angle at which it drops down never gives us a south/moist wind flow. We will watch it mom. I promise.



Here is the video update!