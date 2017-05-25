StormTALK! Thursday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Busy holiday weekend full of events ahead of us. And the weather setup will feature some dangerous thunderstorms at times, but NOT a washout of a weekend.

Here is the breakdown:

Friday...

Warm front passes through. The warm air aloft should put a lid on any pop-up t-storms until the natural cooling of the lower sun angle (sunset) starts to take place. That could be enough to allow for them to build up. We were monitoring a risk for a complex to drop in Friday night, but the recent trends are keeping that north were less capping will take place. We'll look at that more tomorrow.

Saturday...

Very warm and very humid. I would not expect much blue sky to enjoy. It will be likely be a hazy sky with so much humidity in the air. There will not be much of a trigger for t-storms in the afternoon other than heating of the day. The greater coverage looks to be to our north where there will be a trigger closer-by (the stalled warm front). Prepare to sweat!



Saturday night...

This is where the action ramps up. You will likely see social media lighting up during this time with severe weather breaking out in Missouri and Illinois. Several WATCH boxes are likely there. We should remain quiet through the early evening. Once we head into the late evening/overnight...we need to pay attention to the radar trends. The mess out west will evolve and change shape as it heads east along I-64. This will affect the exactly locations of the strongest part of the t-storms and timing as well. However, overall thinking is that a wave of t-storms will move in with a widespread damaging wind threat/large hail. Any "wiggles" in this band of thunderstorms can produce a brief tornado. And there may be more than one complex to track. Which concerns me as I do see signs of a training effect of thunderstorms just south of I-64 near sunrise Sunday. This could really ramp up the flooding issue. Something to watch.

Sunday...

The exactly timing/severity of the t-storms here will depend on how Saturday night turns out. There will likely be a large canopy of clouds over us in the morning. Perhaps linger blobs of heavy rain. A cold front will move in by the afternoon. If we can break up the clouds some, we could see yet another band of t-storms develop along the front that could turn severe. Just a hard call to make this early with a complex setup 12 hours before it.

Monday...

The good news here is that the outlook for this day hasn't changed. The Sunday front will dry the air out and allow for a nice looking day. There will be another wave of clouds/showers dropping in from the north later in the day...but at this time, no impacts expected in WAVE Country.

The video breaks all of this down with the latest models/data trends...