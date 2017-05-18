StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Well, the quiet was fun while it lasted. Now we are back into storm-tracking model that will take us all the way into the weekend.

Here is the breakdown:

Rest of today:

Scattered downpours/t-storms feeding on the warm/humid setup in our area. They are more likely to form along the slightly enhanced wind belt that is roughly a few counties either side of the Ohio River. This means some of you will not get a drop and some will see more than one downpour today. Mostly your garden variety type of t-storms.

Friday:

Sunrise activity is possible, but the main chance still looks to be in the afternoon. Moderately strong instability is looking likely over WAVE Country by the afternoon. There is the potential for a complex of t-storm (perhaps MCS) in the St. Louis area early in the day that will translate east into our region by the PM commute. This could re-intensity as it does so. We have rain chances at 40% for now, but if that afternoon setup gains some traction, we will have to raise the percentages. Some warnings could get issued for high winds as well. Otherwise, another warm/humid day.

Saturday:

A warm front will push north early in the period. This will leave us quite humid/sticky and very warm. Just how warm will depend on the amount of sunshine and of course, any t-storms that pop up. And some very well could with such an unstable setup. In general, highs 85-90 still appear to be on the table.

Sunday:

This will be the last wave of this storm system. A cold front will push in a decaying area of rain/thunderstorms early in the day. If it moves slow enough, it may try to gain some intensity east of I-65 in the afternoon. Overall, when we face decaying/re-intensifying systems....it is hard to go more than say 70 or 80% chance. We'll know more on this setup soon.

NEXT WEEK:

Rotating waves of low pressure still likely to impact our weather. When the clouds roll in and produce showers, expect highs in the 60s. Once they leave, we can jump into the 70s. We will likely be back and forth with this setup all the way into Memorial Day. Perhaps longer.

Here is the video update!!!