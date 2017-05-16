StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Normally we experience our first 90° day roughly around June 1st. We will be a couple weeks ahead of schedule it appears this year. Nothing drastic, but it will be a good reminder of what we will face in the weeks/months ahead I am sure.

We will come close to the record highs Today and Wednesday with the mixing of the air/dewpoints determining that reach.

The winds will increase tomorrow so that will at least help the poor air quality.

We starting to introduce t-storm chance as early as sunrise on Thursday across southern Indiana. They will remain spotty into the afternoon and quite random with the weak stirring flow overall.

In fact, very little wind on Friday as well will keep the t-storm coverage mostly limited to the afternoon hours. They will be slow-movers with lots of lightning and heavy rain. Downburst winds may lead to a few warnings, but the setup will limit the lifespan of the thunderstorms which will means no organized severe weather event.

We will return to a strong south flow on Saturday. The record is in the lower 90s that day as well, but we may get close. It will depend on the amount of cloud cover and any pop-up afternoon t-storm action.

The main show still looks to be late Saturday night into Sunday with periods of heavy rain/thunderstorms. We will get a better handle on timing for those as we get closer.

I will cover all of this in the video plus a glance into some new winter data for next season. Watch at your own risk :)