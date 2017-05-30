StormTALK! Tuesday Edition



DISCUSSION:

I feel like we are having the same discussion as last week. Minus the wild wind fields for severe.

Several fronts to track in the days ahead. More typical of mid-spring than approaching summer.

Front # 1: Cold front

Pushed through this AM. Now draped across S/SE KY. It will be the main focal point for a few t-storms today.

Front # 2: Cold front

Arrives Wednesday morning. We will start to see some reaction to this on the radar after midnight. Showers and a few t-storms will develop over S IL/W KY/W TN and drift NE into our area. Spotty enough that some will get missed. The front should push through before noon ...allowing for a decent day for many.

Front # 3: Warm front

Pushes in from the SW by Thursday. It will increase the humidity level SW to NE as it moves in. A few t-storms will be possible as well, but once again...in spotty fashion.

FRIDAY-WEEKEND

We will enter another humid period. Dewpoints will climb back into the 70s to allow for the "tropical" feel outside. This will also lead to another heavy rain threat. The front will drape itself across the Ohio Valley for most of this period. This will lead to repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms. In a spotty fashion Friday, but a bit more widespread Saturday and likely into Sunday the way it appears now.

Severe thunderstorm threat is there, but highly conditional due to the timing issues with this setup. So we will have to fine-tune that threat once we get closer. Will it rain the entire time? No. But it will be humid the entire time with a risk for a heavy period of t-storms day and night. So if you have plans, no need to cancel/alter them yet. Just keep this setup in the back of your mind with your plans. As we get closer, we should be able to see the "ripples" of thunderstorms a bit better to help with timing.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler than normal week (normal is in the lower 80s). Showers possible with another front moving in toward the 10th it appears.

Here is the breakdown visually of all this in the video: