StormTALK! Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Very small details to sweat out over the next couple of day when it comes to t-storm chances. Some we won't be able to sort out until hours before they take place. That is what you get when you deal with a stalled boundary with high instability on one side of it. Confidence much higher in rain chances for Thursday into Friday as the low pressure pulls the front through and to the south. Just in time for the weekend :)

Here are some of the items we are watching...

This afternoon:

Bowing segment of t-storms around Indy now will drop SE just ahead of the warm front this afternoon. This should serve as the "risk area" for re-development of t-storms later today. If you are north/northeast of Louisville...you will be in that zone for a quick developing t-storm later. It won't last long whatever develops. The rest of WAVE Country will be mainly sunny and quite warm with highs in the 80s.

Wednesday:

The "risk area" today will still have that boundary around during the overnight but likely go dormant. Once we heat things up tomorrow, it should re-fire yet again with more scattered t-storms. By the afternoon, the warm front will become more horizontal and line itself up between I-70 and I-64. Wind fields will be weak, but a pop-up strong t-storm can't be ruled out with so much warmth/humidity in the air. Brief strong winds and heavy rain/lightning will be the main threats with those. And honestly those little guys can cause more headaches than the squall-lines, so be alert.

Thursday:

We start to pick up some wind energy early in the day (perhaps even from the night before). This will lead to a more active radar along the front that will only get more active Thursday night into early Friday. While some severe weather warnings are possible, heavy rain/flash flooding looks to be more of a threat for some.

Friday:

The front should be getting yanked south by this point. The drying out period will kick in north to south as the day wears on. The clouds will lag from the rain, but I wouldn't rule out some sun breaks working in for our north counties before the day ends.

WEEKEND:

Still looks pleasant and warm. Temperatures where they should be this time of year...in the 70s.

Here is the video update!









