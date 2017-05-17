StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

One more dry day ahead for all of our 29 counties before we have to introduce rain chances back into the forecast.



Today/Tonight:

High clouds and the lush/green landscape will be the main limiting factors on how close we get to the record of 91 degrees today. We started off warmer than expected, but the clouds may balance that out on the other end of the day as well. Either way, very warm and windy today with the strongest wind gusts over IN vs KY.

Clouds will increase NW tonight with the first spotty downpour possible on the radar before the sun comes up over southern IN Thursday. But the coverage looks very sparse right now so chances will be capped at 10%.

Thursday:

There will be a narrow amount of weak forcing to our north to allow for some t-storms to develop. Especially during the heat of the afternoon. However, coverage continues to look sparse and focused more over IN than in KY. In other words, we may push close to 90 degrees again tomorrow in KY.

Friday:

There will be a front approaching by sunrise. This may promote overnight t-storm activity in the pre-dawn hours. Otherwise, the main risk will come in the afternoon as we gain some heating. The location of the front when it puts the brakes on will determine the main risk areas. At this time, that looks to be along/south of I-64. A few downburst winds/hail possible so we can't rule out a few warnings. Very much a mid-summer setup.

Saturday:

The stalled cold front becomes a warm front and tracks north during the day. This will remove the focal point of t-storms other than typical pop-up afternoon variety. If we pick up enough sun breaks, we may push 90 degrees again that afternoon. Certainly will be more humid.

Sunday:

Rain/thunderstorms likely. We should get an early start to the rain so that will help limit any severe potential. Temps will be held down as well.

Once we move into next week, a pattern change sets up that may last into June. I will cover that in the video today.

Here is the video update!