StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

We will deal with spotty thunderstorms through Friday. Coverage looks limited to the 10-30% range due to the weak triggers in the area. Having said that, but alert if you hear thunder as the humidity will keep climbing. This leads to more cloud to ground lightning strikes. A few strong t-storms can't be ruled out there may push the limits of a warning. But those look to be the exception rather than the rule.

WEEKEND:

I see signs of a boundary moving in near sunrise Saturday that may kick up the t-storm coverage. However, the radar may ease to just spotty t-storms for the afternoon if the current trends hold. As a result, the highs have been raised a bit closer to 90 degrees and rain chances lowered a bit.

The main surge of energy (which isn't overly impressive) looks to move in Sunday PM. Showers and thunderstorms should then expand in coverage with heavy rain and isolated severe wind gusts possible.

NEXT WEEK:

The upper low with the weekend system will be stubborn to leave us alone early next week. While we may get some sun on Monday, the upper low will retrograde back a bit to bring a cloud shield closer to WAVE Country. The western extent of that is still questionable. If it holds to our east, expect some sunshine and highs around 80. If it rolls in over us, mainly cloudy with spotty showers. Highs likely in the 60s/70s. So obviously a sharp contrast to work out with this. We'll keep you updated.

LONG TERM:

Signs are there we will attempt a warm period...perhaps 90 degree temps by mid month. Although it should be mentioned the long term data is indicating a return to cooler than normal weather (& stormy) by the last part of June. Perhaps into early July.

We shall see.

Here is the video update!