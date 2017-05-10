 Weather Blog: StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

May 10, 2017

StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

DISCUSSION:
Very much a summer-like setup the next 48 hours with the stalled front (that wiggles at times) being in the driver seat when it comes to t-storm chances.  

This afternoon:
The front is still hugging our NE sections of WAVE Country.  Just like yesterday, we can't rule out an isolated t-storm that could pop.   We do look capped for the rest of the area however the HRRR is hinting at a convective temp (when storm can fire) at roughly 85°.  But the reality of that may end up being a bit higher so keep things quiet as there is some decent warm air aloft.  We'll monitor that.

Tonight:
An impulse travels along the front along basically I-70 overnight. We will monitor our northern counties for any impact in case an outflow from those pushes a t-storm southward.  Overall, it should all remain north of WAVE Country.

Thursday: 
The front drops south to line up along I-64.  At the same time, waves of energy will pass along in the afternoon/evening.  This means off/on t-storms with some sun breaks mixed in.  It will be a humid day as well.  We will need to monitor each cluster of t-storms for any severe potential that can develop.  LOTS of lighting with any of the t-storms that develop.  However, the severe risk is now for a damaging wind/hail threat.

Friday:
Mainly a rain event for KY. Perhaps a few t-storms.  Cooler day.

WEEKEND:
Looks great...and pleasant/warm.

I cover this and next week's setup in the video below:

 

 

