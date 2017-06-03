(6/3) #HokeyStorm 2017: The Journey Begins!

Good morning from the Louisville International Airport! I'm traveling to Denver this morning for my 10th season of storm chasing. This evening in Denver I'll meet up with Storm Chasing Adventure Tours, an outfit that I've chased with since 2008, when I was just a 17-year-old apprentice chaser in high school. These days my duties out there include briefing storm chasing tour guests on the weather situation as we chase, assisting with forecasting, and driving. As usual, I'll also have constant updates during my chase on social media and stream video on WAVE 3 News and Facebook Live when we're seeing storms.

Follow me for updates: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram



So, will we see any storms this week? The answer is yes! Will we see severe weather and tornadoes? That's a far tougher question. High pressure ridging over the desert Southwest will keep the upper wind flow weak over the Great Plains for most, if not all, of this week. That will present a challenge in getting storms to sustain themselves long enough to produce severe weather and tornadoes. Is it impossible though? Certainly not. We'll really have to focus on smaller-scale features in the atmosphere to get to the absolute best place for any stronger storms to form. There won't be a situation this week where we have a severe weather outbreak on our hands. Any severe weather would be very isolated. So yes, this is at least a somewhat marginal week to chase storms. BUT! There's at least one or two days where we'll likely be chasing storms in Eastern Colorado, and area where you don't need as many ingredients to get stronger storms and severe weather. Upslope flow due to the front range of the Rockies just west of there and already higher elevation means you can generate lift in the atmosphere easier and not have to have as much atmospheric moisture to produce good storms. In fact almost every day in the spring and summer there are storms over the Rockies in Colorado. The key is having some wind flow to get those things to move over the plains of the eastern part of the state or to have ingredients to get the storms to form over that region to begin with.

Discussion about specific days of the chase and what they may hold weather-wise are below. Note that we can't determine how big a storm risk is or where we'll go exactly until the morning of.

Sunday



This looks like a down day for us. Today's cold front over the Great Plains will flush out most of the moisture necessary for storm formation. Wind flow aloft (see right) will be weak. It looks like a calm, dry day over most of the region and SPC has no severe weather risk areas outlined. Tomorrow we'll likely either travel to our target area for Monday or do touristy things.

Monday

Well now there's at least something on the maps to track storm-wise. A short-wave disturbance will swing through Montana during the afternoon as it makes its way toward Canada (green to the right).

Moisture levels will not be very high at all. The NAM model suggests dew points in the 50s to near 60. That's definitely not great, but given some minor elevation in Eastern Montana (1,800-4,500 ft) that'll be enough to get some marginally strong to perhaps severe storms going at least. These would likely be elevated storms, meaning the bases of them are high. That means a very low tornado threat. But you don't need a tornado to have a good chase! Good storm structure makes for nice photos and a fun experience.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked this area in a Marginal Risk of severe weather and says they may go with a Slight Risk later on once more data comes in. Seems like a slam dunk that we're going to Eastern Montana on Monday then, right? Well, not so fast. That is tough chase territory out there. Lack of road options in that desolate part of the state make it a challenge. It's fairly flat in a good part of that area but there are some terrain issues in spots. We'll have to see if the setup is good enough for us to travel all the way up there given the tough chase conditions there.

Tuesday and Beyond



On Tuesday we'll get some better moisture moving into Eastern Colorado. 50s in that region aren't too bad.

Easterly winds will blow upslope of the front range of the Rockies, which provides lift.

Winds aloft will still be weak, but they'll be more from the west. This with the increasing moisture/instability will help create at least a small risk for some stronger storms, possibly even severe. This is better chase territory, so that's good!

We may see somewhat of a similar setup Thursday too.

A larger trough with faster winds aloft will move into the High Plains late next weekend into next week, but I'll be back home by then. If it speeds up that would be good! We'll keep an eye on it. Things can always change several days out so the Tuesday-Friday chase forecast is murky still. The overall pattern isn't conducive for big severe weather, but it's the minor details we'll see closer to time.

Ryan Hoke