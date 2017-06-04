(6/4) #HokeyStorm 2017: It's a Travel Day

Prospects for storms here the Great Plains today are very low as a lack of ingredients and lack of a trigger for storms stick around. A big ridge of high pressure over the Southwest certainly isn't helping either. What we'll do this morning is go to the store and stock up on food and necessary items for the week and then figure out where to go from there in preparation for Monday's chase, while also keeping in mind that Tuesday's chase may be far south of where we'll have to go for Monday. It's a game of figuring out logistics of getting from our northern chase area on Monday to a potential more southern one (Colorado, northern New Mexico) on Tuesday, which could be an 8-10 hour drive.

Monday

Monday's setup continues to be one we focus on for our first active chase day of the week. Over the past 24 hours the speed of a weak front moving through the Northern Great Plains has really picked up on the model data. This has effectively taken most of Eastern Montana out of our area of focus and put Wyoming and the Dakotas more in play. That's a good thing... chasing in Montana is tough due to roads and terrain! The SPC has a Marginal Risk of severe weather out for the area, east of yesterday's outlook for the same day due to the speed of the front.

This morning my focus for Monday is a low pressure center and "triple point" of fronts that will be moving toward the area where Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming all come together. This low pressure would serve to increase low-level wind shear as surface winds begin backing out of the east/southeast. Even though this will promote slightly better wind shear for storm organization and storm rotation, overall wind shear will be fairly weak. This means that storms may only go severe briefly and that they'll likely merge into a line or cluster of storms later in the evening. Moisture content of the air still looks marginal, so these storms may not be surface-based, meaning the air that rises to make them would rise from a higher altitude. That really limits any tornado threat.

The aforementioned uptick in low-level wind shear coupled with the instability and marginal moisture is popping up some higher EHI values (Energy Helicity Index - Good index to look at for severe weather and especially tornadoes) on the NAM model over Eastern Wyoming especially. The reason for that area is because wind shear looks to be greatest there alongside the more easterly wind component just ahead of the front. That'll be something we need to watch closely since we need to find the absolute most potent storms in this setup to have a chance at seeing severe weather.

To the right is a simulated radar view from the NAM of Monday's setup. You'll notice how individual storms merge into a line or clusters due to a lack of decent wind shear.

Tuesday

Tuesday's strong storm setup looks to be in either Eastern Colorado or even Eastern New Mexico as moisture returns to that region. Upslope flow would be the catalyst for storm development as a pocket of some slightly stronger winds move in aloft. Even with that, shear will be fairly weak again, so prolonging storm life enough to give birth to a tornado will be tough. We'll see what happens with the data over the next 24 hours down there.

Ryan Hoke