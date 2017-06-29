 Weather Blog: Are we on the way to a hot summer?

June 29, 2017

Are we on the way to a hot summer?

June has actually been a near normal month in Louisville. It started warm but this past week has taken our departure from normal to just 1/10 of a degree. With two days to go we could add a little to that. Nationally we have seen some hot spots, some expected some strange. For example Las Vegas tied their all time high temperature of 117 degrees 10 days ago. In the month of June Dallas and Houston have yet to hit 100 degrees yet places like New York City, Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon have. The July forecast will be updated tomorrow, but I believe it will trend a little warm. That will especially be the case out west. Yesterday I mentioned the potential of re intensifying the summer ridge in the west. Well, the models still do that next week.

 

That should be 90 pretty likely for the Rockies and Plains. If we dry out early next week could return to 90 here as well. I will have the updated July outlook tomorrow.

 

