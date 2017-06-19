Earliest Alert Monday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Fairly quiet start to the week. Which is good. We have a busy end of the week coming.

Now-Wed

Only a couple of minor issues to watch...

- this afternoon ...spotty shower may pop now. Will evaluate for midday show.

- tonight...patchy fog. Mainly along river banks/valleys.

- Wednesday...cold front to the north will attempt to push in. Need to watch for a rain chance near sunrise.

Thu-Sat

2 main drivers in our weather during this period. A cold front from the north. And a soon-to-be tropical storm in the Gulf tracking north into our region.

The tropical wave stands a good chance at becoming either Tropical Storm Bret OR Cindy as there is another tropical wave east of the Caribbean that is close to getting a name as well.

Either way, the Gulf system will track north and likely make "landfall" near Louisiana on Thursday. The track will then turn due north toward Kentucky but then turn to the right. That turn to the right would be in response to the cold front dropping in from the north. As we discussed last week, it is a race on which one gets here first. Overall, the data is in decent agreement today that the bend to the right would keep the heaviest of rain over TN and SE KY. Having said that, the cold front may also enhance some rainfall for all areas as well.

There are still many questions on the track/timing of these features that could lead to a just a minor event of passing thunderstorms to perhaps a more substantial heavy rainfall/flooding event.

At this time the said cold front should push enough south to clear things out by Sunday or Monday.

Here is the video update to help explain it all more: