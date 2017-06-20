Earliest Alert Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Short-term issues... heat and a teasing cold front.

The front will drop down later tonight into Wednesday. The models are still varying on just how far south it makes it before fading out. We are going with it fading just north of I-64. There may be juuuuust enough forcing with it to scoop up a brief shower early in the day (from decaying t-storms far north overnight tonight) and again in the late afternoon as we head the boundary up. Coverage looks quite limited at this point. Highs generally in the upper 80s/lower 90s the next couple of days.

Thursday is the day of change.

We will start to track 2 things at this point. Thunderstorms with a strong cold front to our north...starting to drop into the the northern Ohio Valley, but likely out of our range.

Secondly, bands of rain/thunder will be track up I-65 from the Gulf as the outer bands of "Cindy" get thrown north. They will not be solid bands when they reach us, so just scattered activity expected. The NAM model wants to bring this north by the afternoon hours. Other models hold off until nighttime. We shall see.

Friday/Saturday:

The main period of concern. The remnants of "Cindy" will be approaching WAVE Country during this period. As the same time, the strong cold front to our north will move in. While in most cases the heaviest rain path will be to the east/southeast of the tropical low, the front combination may also lead to some enhancement on the NW side of the low as well. This setup has the potential to produce a potent banding feature of very heavy rain. Especially Friday night into Saturday. The models are all over the place on amounts...as to be expected with an anomaly setup like this. We have never had this much moisture thrown our way in the air for late June. So with record levels of moisture, there will be modeling issues.

Overall, a good 1-3" of rain looks likely with this setup. However, the banding feature could certainly double that. Just a question of where will that be?!?

As far as winds go, the strongest look to be east/south of low track. Gusts over 30-35 mph possible with around 20-25mph on the north side of the low. So the track will play a role on that issue. Nothing like IKE winds, mind you.





Sunday:

The cold front should push south enough to shut the rain machine off as the low tracks toward NYC. Cooler weather after that.

The video explain this in much more detail: