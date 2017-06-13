Earliest Alert Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

For a quiet weather pattern, there is quite a bit to talk about as the main focus will be on 2 cold fronts moving in our direction.

So, as usual, let me break it down in highlights. The video will explain my thoughts better.

REST OF TODAY:

Pop-up t-storms. Timing will vary but the risk is there pretty much here on out for the rest of the daylight hours. They could power up pretty good in spots, but they will have a limited lifespan to them. Many of you will miss out. And if you do, the heat will be your issue. Highs may repeat the 92° of yesterday...it will just depend on the downpours.

Isolated t-storms may pop overnight as well.

WEDNESDAY:

Another hazy/humid day. The radar should become a bit more active in the afternoon. We will also monitor a stronger piece of energy that will track from MO into IL and IN by Wednesday evening. That may attempt to send down a complex of thunderstorms in our direction Wednesday night. They would fade as they approached, but unclear as to how much ....including the potential to fade off the radar completely.

THURSDAY:

Highly depends on the setup for Wed night/early Thursday. There will still be enough fuel and a "bit" of wind energy to work with along the fading cold front as it arrives Thursday afternoon. Right now, we are learning toward an eastern KY risk. We will evaluate.

FRIDAY:

Trending hot. Moisture levels drop some, but nothing dramatic. There will not be a trigger for thunderstorms it appears. So the day may end up dry and quite hot. We just cannot rule out isolated pop-up thunderstorms at this point. We will fine-tune later.

WEEKEND:

Second cold front approaches. This should spark at least a few t-storms Saturday, but it appears the greatest potential will be Sunday evening/night with the actual front. Some of those could be on the strong side.

VIDEO UPDATE:









