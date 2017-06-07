Earliest Alert Wednesday Edition





DISCUSSION:

Enjoy this cooler pattern that is in place. We will miss it by the weekend.

A very warm flow will kick in by Saturday and especially into Sunday. Humidity will increase as well, but there atmosphere will not be prime for the cumulus clouds that develop to grow into thunderstorms. So the plan is to keep the forecast dry.

Once we move into early next week, the increasing heat/humidity should be enough to produce a few thunderstorms.

Actual highs look to be in the 90-93 degree range for now. The humidity should help keep that from getting out of control. One factor we will monitor will be the dry ground that is likely to develop area-wide by that point. That could allow for some "overachieving" of the highs and push some closer to 94-96. We'll keep you posted.

A cold front will attempt to move in next Thursday. There are still some questions on just how far south it will make it. It should be close enough to knock our highs down a bit and increase the thunderstorm chances.

Signs are there the heat will build back in just after that...and just in time for Father's Day.

Here is the video update: