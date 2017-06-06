EarliestAlert Tuesday Edition

DISCUSSION:

The blog will start a transition this summer into more of pattern discussions and items of interest down the road. In the summer months, very little changes in a short amount of time. When things pick up and become active, I will switch it into StormTALK!.

Here is the overview of today's discussion.

Cooler NE wind flow for a few days. Moisture will increase aloft starting tomorrow into Thursday. This may lead to either a broken sky or overcast sky at times. Blocking out the high sun angle this time of the year can really hold the numbers down for highs. Some may not even get out of the 60s in the overcast locations. Moisture in the lower levels will not be as plentiful, but a few sprinkles or perhaps a shower cannot be ruled out. The risk is higher the more north/east you travel.

There will be a front that will graze us on Friday. I kept the rain chance out for now, but we'll monitor that for perhaps a low chance being added again later. Especially north. It will be hard to get moisture back in with the lack of a strong south wind before that front, so the models are likely overdoing it.

The heat builds this weekend with 90 degrees expected by Sunday. We could see highs jump into the lower 90s off/on Sunday-Wednesday of next week. However, as the humidity increases, so will the afternoon cumulus clouds and spotty afternoon t-storms.

No real game-changer of a front until about the 16th the way it appears now.





Here is the video update: