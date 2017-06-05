HokeyStorm Day 2: South Dakota

Yesterday we made the drive from Denver, Colorado to Hot Springs, SD in preparation for today's chase in the SD/WY border region. Along the way we stopped in Alliance, Nebraska at Carhenge, a replica of Stonehenge in the UK made of old cars. It was a nice little detour! We took a group photo there with all 14 of us and learned that Alliance, NE is right in the middle of the path of totality for the August 21st solar eclipse, the same one that will impact Kentucky. After a good night's rest in the Black Hills of South Dakota near Mount Rushmore, we're looking over data and getting ready to head out for the day.

Today's Chase



We won't have to travel far to chase storms today. A cold front and an area of low pressure moving toward the Wyoming/South Dakota border region will be the focus for stronger storm development this afternoon.

Even with the front and somewhat increasing moisture (dew points in the 50s), wind shear looks weak overall. Bulk shear values of 20-25 kt (see right) is very marginal, but we'll watch for isolated higher pockets. You really need 30 kt or higher, preferably 40 kt+. Even though winds "upstairs" in the upper levels of the atmosphere are coming mostly from the west, the right direction, a lack of speed will keep storms from staying strong to severe for very long today. When you don't have enough wind shear, the rain-cooled downdraft of the thunderstorm falls into the updraft of the storm, where the moist, warm air is ingested, which effectively kills the storm. We'll have to be very keen on finding the maximum area of wind shear this afternoon in order to get on the best storm.



Winds at the surface near what we call the "triple point", where the low and associated fronts all come together, will be southeast or even east. That's the direction we want to increase low-level shear. I can't rule out a rotating storm today because of that. But, with moisture values still fairly low to moderate the bases of the storms will be high. That usually prohibits storm development. The good thing is that both the HRRR and NAM3k models have this easterly wind component just a county or two north of where we're at this morning. Again, we won't have to drive far today. :)

Speaking of the aforementioned computer models, they both are in good agreement with storms firing up along the parent cold front this afternoon and congealing into a broken line of storms. The most interesting part is that both models also show an isolated storm cell developing just south of I-90 over the Black Hills. That's verrrrrrry interesting because the Black Hills are a known area for storm initiation due to upslope wind flow on them. An easterly wind plus the Black Hills geography makes this very plausible. This isolated cell ahead of the main line just west of it would likely be one of the strongest storms of the day, should it develop. I have a feeling we'll head up north a few miles and park for a while, waiting for this thing to form.

With all of this put together, SPC has a large swath of Marginal Risk area today, including the region we're in. Should be fascinating to see how this all plays out.

Tuesday



We're also keeping Tuesday in mind as well. Should storms weaken or wrap up early today, we'll likely head south to get a head start on tomorrow's risk of severe weather. At this point Eastern Colorado is in play, but I'm also not opposed to the NE/KS/CO border region too since parameters right along the front down there are popping somewhat on the models today. We'll look at this more closely later today and tonight. The chase is on!

Ryan Hoke