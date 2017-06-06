HokeyStorm Day 3: Heading South

Yesterday's chase in South Dakota was a memorable one to say the least. A cluster of storms blew up right over the Black Hills as forecast and we were able to chase it as it moved very slowly to the southeast. While there wasn't a tornado risk with this, the wind and hail in the storm were quite strong, which is why we stayed a safe distance away.

Once that cluster of storms faded away we repositioned to just west of Hot Springs, SD where we intercepted a squall line along the cold front. This line of storms was very mean and had quite the stacked arcus cloud. The lightning in it was prolific, to say the least. We eventually had to outrun it back to Hot Springs and take shelter at our hotel. Check out the video below for a series of time lapses that I took of yesterday's storms!









Today's Chase



Today's setup is tough because of ongoing storms in Nebraska and Kansas ahead of the cold front. That really limits where storms will have the ingredients to refire this afternoon. Plus, we're going to have to drive several hours south to get ahead of said front. To top it all off the new storms down in Nebraska, Kansas, and Eastern Colorado may fire up early today, as in early afternoon. We may be getting there as storms are maturing. We'll see how that goes.





You'll note to the right how storms refire early this afternoon on the HRRR model after the old ones die out. The models don't usually handle these setups particularly well, so we'll see if the reformation is delayed a bit due to cloud cover and rain-cooled air. The atmosphere may need more time to recover. In any case, any individual storm cells will likely merge into clusters or a line pretty quickly today since we don't have good wind shear.











Much like yesterday, the SPC has a broad swath of Marginal Risk area over Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, and areas south. The tornado threat today is almost zero, like yesterday, due to a lack of decent wind shear. This will be another day of hail and wind makers in the Plains. We'll keep you updated on my social media platforms!





