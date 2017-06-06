 Weather Blog: #HokeyStorm Day 3: Heading South

« EarliestAlert Tuesday Edition | Main

June 06, 2017

#HokeyStorm Day 3: Heading South

KeystoneYesterday's chase in South Dakota was a memorable one to say the least. A cluster of storms blew up right over the Black Hills as forecast and we were able to chase it as it moved very slowly to the southeast. While there wasn't a tornado risk with this, the wind and hail in the storm were quite strong, which is why we stayed a safe distance away.

 

Photo Jun 05 7 45 54 PMOnce that cluster of storms faded away we repositioned to just west of Hot Springs, SD where we intercepted a squall line along the cold front. This line of storms was very mean and had quite the stacked arcus cloud. The lightning in it was prolific, to say the least. We eventually had to outrun it back to Hot Springs and take shelter at our hotel. Check out the video below for a series of time lapses that I took of yesterday's storms!

 


 

Today's Chase

Ezgif.com-resizeToday's setup is tough because of ongoing storms in Nebraska and Kansas ahead of the cold front. That really limits where storms will have the ingredients to refire this afternoon. Plus, we're going to have to drive several hours south to get ahead of said front. To top it all off the new storms down in Nebraska, Kansas, and Eastern Colorado may fire up early today, as in early afternoon. We may be getting there as storms are maturing. We'll see how that goes.

 



Ezgif.com-resize (1)You'll note to the right how storms refire early this afternoon on the HRRR model after the old ones die out. The models don't usually handle these setups particularly well, so we'll see if the reformation is delayed a bit due to cloud cover and rain-cooled air. The atmosphere may need more time to recover. In any case, any individual storm cells will likely merge into clusters or a line pretty quickly today since we don't have good wind shear.




Day1otlk_1300Much like yesterday, the SPC has a broad swath of Marginal Risk area over Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, and areas south. The tornado threat today is almost zero, like yesterday, due to a lack of decent wind shear. This will be another day of hail and wind makers in the Plains. We'll keep you updated on my social media platforms!

Follow me for updates: Twitter  |  Facebook  |  Instagram

 

Ryan Hoke

Like Ryan Hoke on Facebook Ryan Hoke on Twitter Ryan Hoke on Instagram

Posted by on June 06, 2017 at 10:17 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...