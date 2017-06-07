HokeyStorm Day 4: Eastern Colorado/Southeast Wyoming

Yesterday's 500+ mile drive from Hot Springs, South Dakota to just north of Lamar, Colorado was a long one that took us through South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. Scattered storms had already developed ahead of the front down near the Kansas/Colorado border and we were able to chase a couple severe cells on the western edge of a line of storms in Eastern Colorado. Wind shear was so weak that these storms could not sustain themselves, so each individual storm pulsed up and then weakened quickly. Most of these storms didn't have much structure either and the small severe weather threat wrapped up well before dark.

Today's Chase



Today we won't have to drive nearly as far to get to our target area. Broad upslope flow east of the Rockies will create quite a large area of thunderstorm potential today. SPC has a Marginal Risk of severe weather out to cover this broad swath. There's no outlooked tornado risk (but there are wind and hail risks) because moisture and wind shear won't cut it today to require one.

Something I've been tracking on the models since last night is a small uptick in wind speeds at 18,000 feet that will be moving through SE Wyoming and NE Colorado this afternoon. That mesoscale feature will help to increase wind shear a tiny bit, possibly enough to get a more organized storm or two going.

Instability will be there today for sure, but it won't be explosive. EHI values, an index that combines helicity (corkscrew motion in the atmosphere) and instability, are marginal, but there are a few pockets of slightly higher values, including over SE Wyoming and NE Colorado. You'll see that in the image to the right.

The HRRR model has been insisting for the past several runs that storms will fire up early this afternoon near the Cheyenne Ridge of SE Wyoming. This is a popular spot for storm formation due to the lift that the sudden increase in elevation provides. This area is also close to the small uptick in wind speeds aloft that I mentioned, so we'll need to keep an eye on this for a potential target location. I'll keep you updated on my social media accounts today!

Ryan Hoke