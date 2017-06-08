HokeyStorm Day 5: Eastern Colorado Again Today

Yesterday's chase in Western Nebraska and Northeast Colorado was an active one! Storms formed over Western Nebraska early in the afternoon and slid south into Northeast Colorado where additional storms formed, making the whole setup clustered and messy. Before that took place we were able to chase a severe storm from Sidney, NE down to near Sterling, NE. The structure underneath the storm was impressive and had a "mothership" look to it shortly after it came together near I-80 in Nebraska. Check out the video below for sights and sounds from our chase yesterday.

Today's Chase



Today's chase will be in a similar area, mainly centered around Eastern Colorado and possibly a small part of Wyoming and Nebraska. SPC has another widespread Marginal Risk out today to cover the numerous storms that will form in the upslope wind regime east of the Rocky Mountains.

There are two small differences between yesterday and today that will make a difference for us. The first is higher temperatures aloft, specifically at 700 mb (10,000 feet in altitude). The latest NAM model has those temperatures around 10-14° C in the region, whereas we were closer to 8-10°C yesterday. That higher temperature means more "capping" will take place, which is the presence of a warm layer of air aloft that inhibits storm formation. This capping should help to keep storms somewhat more isolated, which would be helpful to us today. Too much capping means no storms at all though, so it's a delicate balance. The reason for this capping is increased presence of high pressure ridging moving in from the southwest.

Winds aloft will still be from the northwest, definitely not ideal, but there will be some faster winds toward this evening over a good swath of Eastern Colorado, possibly even up to Southeast Wyoming. That's the second difference. Even with this, winds will still be very weak and wind shear will be just high enough to produce severe storms.



The HRRR model has storms developing this afternoon near Cheyenne, WY and again south toward Colorado Springs, CO. Those storms then move east over the Plains. As we saw yesterday, the HRRR's placement of storm formation can be quite off. One of the biggest reasons for that was dry, southwesterly winds moving over the Cheyenne Ridge in Wyoming, which shut down storm formation in that area, pushing the target area instead eastward toward Nebraska.

Friday



The high pressure ridging I talked about earlier will kill storm prospects for tomorrow in the region. We'll likely be heading back to Denver that day since we're due in town at our hotel that night. So, today looks to be my last chase day for the season. Even with a very marginal storm setup it's been a good trip! Let's hope for a good last day out here in the plains.

Ryan Hoke