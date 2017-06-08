 Weather Blog: #HokeyStorm Day 5: Eastern Colorado Again Today

« #HokeyStorm Day 4: Eastern Colorado/Southeast Wyoming | Main | #HokeyStorm Day 6: Texas Panhandle Recap, End of Chase »

June 08, 2017

#HokeyStorm Day 5: Eastern Colorado Again Today

Photo Jun 07 3 20 00 PMYesterday's chase in Western Nebraska and Northeast Colorado was an active one! Storms formed over Western Nebraska early in the afternoon and slid south into Northeast Colorado where additional storms formed, making the whole setup clustered and messy. Before that took place we were able to chase a severe storm from Sidney, NE down to near Sterling, NE. The structure underneath the storm was impressive and had a "mothership" look to it shortly after it came together near I-80 in Nebraska. Check out the video below for sights and sounds from our chase yesterday.

 

Today's Chase

Day1otlk_1300Today's chase will be in a similar area, mainly centered around Eastern Colorado and possibly a small part of Wyoming and Nebraska. SPC has another widespread Marginal Risk out today to cover the numerous storms that will form in the upslope wind regime east of the Rocky Mountains.

 

 

 

NAMCGP_700_temp_009There are two small differences between yesterday and today that will make a difference for us. The first is higher temperatures aloft, specifically at 700 mb (10,000 feet in altitude). The latest NAM model has those temperatures around 10-14° C in the region, whereas we were closer to 8-10°C yesterday. That higher temperature means more "capping" will take place, which is the presence of a warm layer of air aloft that inhibits storm formation. This capping should help to keep storms somewhat more isolated, which would be helpful to us today. Too much capping means no storms at all though, so it's a delicate balance. The reason for this capping is increased presence of high pressure ridging moving in from the southwest.

 

WindsWinds aloft will still be from the northwest, definitely not ideal, but there will be some faster winds toward this evening over a good swath of Eastern Colorado, possibly even up to Southeast Wyoming. That's the second difference. Even with this, winds will still be very weak and wind shear will be just high enough to produce severe storms.

 

 

 


Ezgif.com-resize (1)The HRRR model has storms developing this afternoon near Cheyenne, WY and again south toward Colorado Springs, CO. Those storms then move east over the Plains. As we saw yesterday, the HRRR's placement of storm formation can be quite off. One of the biggest reasons for that was dry, southwesterly winds moving over the Cheyenne Ridge in Wyoming, which shut down storm formation in that area, pushing the target area instead eastward toward Nebraska.

 

 

Friday

FridayThe high pressure ridging I talked about earlier will kill storm prospects for tomorrow in the region. We'll likely be heading back to Denver that day since we're due in town at our hotel that night. So, today looks to be my last chase day for the season. Even with a very marginal storm setup it's been a good trip! Let's hope for a good last day out here in the plains.

 

Ryan Hoke

Like Ryan Hoke on Facebook Ryan Hoke on Twitter Ryan Hoke on Instagram

Posted by on June 08, 2017 at 11:30 AM |

| | | Pin It! |

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)

Stay
Connected

Grab-N-Go Weather

Become a Fan

Storm Cutter HD Interactive

WAVE 3 Weather on Twitter

Storm Cutter HD

WAVE 3 Nation

Archives

More...