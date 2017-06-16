StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:

Several issues to track as we move into the holiday weekend. Here are the highlights:

This morning:

Fog...likely to linger through midday. Advisory may get extended for some.

This afternoon:

Differential heating may lead to spotty downpours this afternoon. There is where there is a boundary from the cooler spots where the fog lingers vs the spots that start off quicker with sunshine. Again, very spotty.

Tonight:

T-storms west try to make it into our western counties...but are expected to fade out before they have a chance.

Saturday:

Hot..isolated t-storms.

Late Saturday night:

Bowing segment/squall line of thunderstorms should be on the radar to our NW by the time you watch the 11pm news. That band should push into WAVE Country after say 1 or 2 am. It still may contain a damaging wind threat for those west of I-65. Needs to be watched.

Sunday:

Complex setup here. Signs of another surge of rain/thunder early in the day (late morning/midday). IF that happens, the afternoon storm threat would be to our east. If we start off with sunshine on Sunday, the entire area will be at risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. It is the late night Saturday mess that is complicating the setup there for Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.

Here is the video to explain this plus the latest thinking for the end of June.