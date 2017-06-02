StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:
We continue to make small adjustments to the weekend setup. The overall theme of stormy weather toward the end remains, however.
Here is the breakdown:
Rest of today:
Dry and warm. Mid 80s
Tonight:
Dry and another cool night. 50s/60s
Saturday:
Dry. Warmer and slightly more humid. Highs 87-89
Saturday night:
Dry. Warmer. Muggier feel. 60s
Sunday:
More humid. Split setup for some seeing sunshine some with afternoon t-storms.
Dry areas: 87-89
Stormy areas: 84 then dropping with rain
Sunday night:
Scattered t-storms. 60s
Monday:
Scattered t-storms. Humid. 80-86.
Cooler setup after that before another front moves in.
Here is the video update:
