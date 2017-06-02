StormTALK! Friday Edition

DISCUSSION:

We continue to make small adjustments to the weekend setup. The overall theme of stormy weather toward the end remains, however.

Here is the breakdown:





Rest of today:

Dry and warm. Mid 80s

Tonight:

Dry and another cool night. 50s/60s

Saturday:

Dry. Warmer and slightly more humid. Highs 87-89

Saturday night:

Dry. Warmer. Muggier feel. 60s

Sunday:

More humid. Split setup for some seeing sunshine some with afternoon t-storms.

Dry areas: 87-89

Stormy areas: 84 then dropping with rain

Sunday night:

Scattered t-storms. 60s

Monday:

Scattered t-storms. Humid. 80-86.

Cooler setup after that before another front moves in.

Here is the video update: