June 02, 2017

StormTALK! Friday Edition

 

DISCUSSION:

We continue to make small adjustments to the weekend setup.  The overall theme of stormy weather toward the end remains, however.

Here is the breakdown:

Rest of today:
Dry and warm.  Mid 80s

Tonight:
Dry and another cool night. 50s/60s

Saturday:
Dry.  Warmer and slightly more humid. Highs 87-89

Saturday night:
Dry.  Warmer.  Muggier feel.  60s

Sunday:
More humid. Split setup for some seeing sunshine some with afternoon t-storms.
Dry areas: 87-89
Stormy areas:  84 then dropping with rain

Sunday night:
Scattered t-storms.  60s

Monday:
Scattered t-storms. Humid.  80-86.

Cooler setup after that before another front moves in.

