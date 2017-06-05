StormTALK! Monday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Tracking scattered downpours/thunderstorms today. There will be a break from the morning and late afternoon activity.

A cool-down is still on tap for Tuesday/Wednesday. Some of that will be cloud-induced as we get the backlash of a low pressure over PA.

Another cold front arrives late Friday into Saturday. This one looks to "roll off our backs" which will keep the rain chance low and very little impact on temperatures.

A potential heat wave is still in the cards starting Sunday.

Here is the video breakdown: