 Weather Blog: StormTALK! Thursday Edition

June 15, 2017

StormTALK! Thursday Edition

 

DISCUSSION:
Another where us meteorologists are having to babysit the radar and satellite to watch for changes to keep the forecast on track.  When you don't have a strong steering flow aloft to work with, you have to look at the small details that make a big difference in issues like timing and placement of thunderstorms.  Make sure to keep the WAVE 3 Weather App handy!  We will be pushing out alerts to those phones in the zones that we will be monitoring.  I will cover this more in the video.

Looking ahead...

It looks like this front Sunday night will be the main event when it comes to our thunderstorm chances.  It will knock the humidity down for about 48 hours early next week.  The temps will drop some as well but mostly noticeable at night than during the day.

The heat/humidity will build back north next Wednesday/Thursday.  

A cold front will then drop down from the north by next Friday.  At the same time, there looks to be a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico that wants to develop.  The steering flow is still uncertain whether it will drift WNW back into Mexico/Texas...  due north into the Dixie States or northeast toward Florida.  It will be highly dependant on the cold front that we will experience dropping in from the north.  If it gets here quick enough, it will likely take that WNW track.  But anything slower would put a north track in play.  And of course, that begs the question of whether or not it would send rain into our area if the front doesn't get here first.

Just too early to tell on that.  We'll watch it.

Here is the video update!

 

 

Comments

