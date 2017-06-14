StormTALK! Wednesday Edition



DISCUSSION:

Complex setup the next 24-48 hours that is highly conditional on several factors lining up. This means confidence is not overly high in any one solution, but here is the best forecast we can provide as of this morning.

NOW-5PM

The heat will continue to build. There is not much of a CAP (or lid on the atmosphere) this afternoon, but enough to keep several locations rain-free. I am watching a zone near I-65/east that is showing signs of a weak boundary that may develop t-storms at any point. Otherwise, the lack of strong winds aloft will allow for another day of random development of thunderstorms. Some could be locally strong. The heat potential is there for us to get close to the record high in Louisville of 94° set it 2010. The amount of cumulus clouds/t-storm action will determine if we match/beat that.

5PM-8PM

Spotty t-storms still possible in the area. During this time, a more organized cluster of strong/severe thunderstorms should have already popped on the radar over IL/IN. The question here is how far south do the build?

8PM-MIDNIGHT:

This is the period to watch for the IL/IN t-storms to cold pool out to the south/east. This means they should be fading as they track in that direction, but still could contain some strong winds before fading out completely. Exact timing is highly uncertain due to the poor nature models have with these setups.

MIDNIGHT-6AM:

There will likely be another cluster of t-storms that will develop tonight. But how quickly this batch forms will determine any impact for us. If it forms too close to the batch mentioned above, it will likely dive more into SE MO/W KY/W TN. If it delays a bit into this period of the overnight, it will have a greater chance to reach I-65. They will be feeding on moisture which should be enough to still keep is marginally unstable for some gusty winds but I fear this may turn into a flash flooding event for parts of our area if this indeed develops. Potential is there for 3-5" of rain if training of thunderstorms takes place. Especially for those of you north of the Ohio River.

THURSDAY:

Now. If all of the above takes place, this will likely lead to a calmer Thursday for many of us except for those east of I-65 that may still be in the zone where the overnight t-storms fade out...only to re-develop once the sun hits it.

If we only get the evening batch and miss the after midnight round---just about all of us would then be at risk for thunderstorms to fire up on Thursday.

Not an easy setup to nail down when we don't have a good steering wheel to guide us. So we are going with the heat/moisture boundaries with this one for now. Which would indicate the first batch is more likely to impact us than the 2nd batch.

Stay close to the forecast changes today. There will be some!

Here is the video breakdown on this and the extended outlook as well: