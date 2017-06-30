 Weather Blog: The July Outlook

June 30, 2017

The July Outlook

I promised one yesterday so here it is. First from the climate prediction center.

 

They are calling for widespread above normal chances over much of the country, but equal chances of above or below here in the Ohio Valley. Equal chances tells you nothing so here is my outlook.

I am thinking a pretty hot July for Wave Country about 2 degrees above average. Clearly the best chances for highest heat will be out west to begin the month while we spend the next week or so pretty close to normal. My thinking is we trend hotter than normal more consistently the second half of July. I would go higher than 2 degrees  but I don't think we dry out enough. To that end here is the above normal CPC rainfall outlook.

 

Posted by on June 30, 2017 at 04:08 PM |

